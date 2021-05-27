Orlando Fringe reviews: A big ‘Smooch,’ then good girls and bad

At the Orlando Fringe Festival, Gromalot Theatre Factory is back with “Smooch,” a revival of its lighthearted comedy about love with a different cast but the same spirit of whimsy.

The troupe performs plays without dialogue: Instead, physicality, sound effects, music cues and expressive faces expertly tell a story and get laughs.

Dean Kelley charmingly plays a cupid-in-training who keeps messing up while his more experienced counterparts bring people together. The other performers — Megan Borkes, Hannah McGinley, Brandon Roberts and Todd Zimmerman — expertly transform from angels to humans; they’re elementary-schoolchildren in one vignette, a frantic married couple in the morning rush, in the funniest bit; and an elderly couple celebrating their anniversary in the show’s most heartfelt sequence.

To me, “Smooch” has never felt as sharp or clever as other Gromalot offerings such as “Sleigh” or “Sport,” especially the final underdeveloped skit, but maybe that’s because love is a mushier concept. Still, “Smooch” makes a lovely date night.

On the other hand, Sherilynn Cherry’s attention-getting “Good Girl Gone Single” is about finding your strength flying solo.

The life of a good girl isn’t easy — what with STD-spreading toilet seats, men who disappoint and one heck of a pesky fly. When you least expect it, even Grand Furniture will turn on you over a lousy, overpriced bedroom set.

Cherry could make one charismatic preacher, as evidenced by her collection of monologues, spoken-word art and truthful storytelling.

“Good Girl Gone Single” needs a punchier opening and a stronger end, but this is good stuff — not only because of what the show says about Cherry’s life, but also because of the empathy it offers to anyone trying to live with an open and optimistic spirit in the face of life’s disappointments.

“This game is brutal, it’s not for the faint of heart,” Cherry says. Preach.

Then there is La Zvirbulis’s “A Note to Follow Sober.” La — that’s the performer’s name, do you see the joke in the title now? — thinks recycling cans is a “scam.”

“That’s my one weird theory,” La tells the audience. Except, no, there are a lot more weird theories where that came from. La has opinions on hidden messages in Steven Spielberg movies, the state of Britney Spears’ mental health, how she turned to bulimia and more. Here’s an example: “If we’d had hoverboards six years ago we wouldn’t have had a pandemic.” OK.

Is she serious? Is this scripted? Is it supposed to replicate a drunken conversation? Is La drunk right now? It’s hard to say. La, who peppers her all-over-the-place show with song parodies from “The Sound of Music,” identifies as an alcoholic and says she has been struggling. I truly hope her story ends as happily as that of Maria and Captain von Trapp.

Finally, “Kidnapping Amy” is a slight — only 30-minute — comedy about a young performer who drags her best friend into a plan to kidnap her idol, Amy Poehler, as a way to get the actor-comedian’s attention. The flaw in this thinking should be obvious but, um, millennials?

Actually, the performers in this production look even younger than millennials, and they have the corresponding level of experience and polish.

