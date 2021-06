A congressman and a state legislator met with several local leaders last week to hear about local needs and ambitions, leaving with a list of to-dos. Congressman Dan Newhouse and Washington State Rep. Mike Steele met with the group at the Grand Coulee Dam School District office in Coulee Dam May 28 to briefed on an introductory course in how the federal and state governments have fallen short in support of the unusual area, where four or five counties come together, with an Indian reservation, on largely untaxable land that doesn't support local needs.