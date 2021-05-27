Another hot day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot day is on tap in Central Florida.

It will be partly cloudy and mainly dry throughout the day.

Daytime highs will reach 93 in Orlando. Coastal areas will stay a little cooler, with temperatures in the 80s.

Starting Friday, we will start to see some afternoon storms. The storms will stick around through the weekend.

The fire threat also remains high.

Things remain quiet in the tropics. Hurricane season starts June 1.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes