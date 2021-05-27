Cancel
Portsmouth residents fight 'massive' Bartlett Street apartments development

Seacoast Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH — A group of city residents has filed an appeal of a recent Planning Board decision to approve a long-debated 152-unit apartment development along the North Mill Pond. More than 30 residents signed on to the appeal, which seeks to have the city Board of Adjustment vacate the Planning...

