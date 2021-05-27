Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Memorial Day Travelers in Oregon to Pay Highest Pump Prices in Two Years

The News Guard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePump prices are stabilizing following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but prices are likely to fluctuate leading up the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Travelers in Oregon will find gas prices at their highest for the holiday since 2019 while the national gas price average will be the highest since 2014. For the week, the national average for regular ticks down half a cent to $3.04 a gallon. The Oregon average adds two cents to $3.41.

www.thenewsguard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#U S Prices#U S Travel#Aaa#Americans#Oregonians#The Colonial Pipeline#Eia#Memorial Day Travelers#Pump Prices#Gallon#Supplies#Holiday Road Trippers#Averages#National Parks#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Gas Price
Related
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Diesel rates higher across all regions

Everywhere you look, the cost of diesel is up. The national average, as well as all 10 reporting regions, showed higher prices compared to last week, according to the weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on June 7. For a gallon of diesel the national average is $3.274.,...
Travelfox2detroit.com

Memorial Day surge in travel means spiking gas pump costs

AAA is expecting a 60 percent increase in travel for this Memorial Day Weekend after the pandemic disrupted plans last year. And that means demand will rise for gas. Travelers shouldn't be surprised to see higher prices at the gas pump as a result.
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

July Natural Gas Prices Bounce on Day/Day Changes to Supply/Demand Balances

Another change in the weather data, this time more supportive for gas demand, sparked a rebound in natural gas futures on Tuesday. Strong cash prices and a large dip in production aided in the rally, which resulted in the July Nymex futures contract jumping 5.8 cents to settle at $3.128. August climbed 5.1 cents to $3.140.
Energy Industrylootpress.com

Gas prices fluctuate as demand declines and crude oil prices climb

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — After ten days of stability, the national gas price average increased a penny over the weekend to $3.05. On the week, the majority of states’ (26) gas price averages either increased by one cent or saw no movement. Only two states saw prices increase a nickel or more. Prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported demand decreased from 9.48 million b/d to 9.15 million b/d for the week ending May 28. During the same week, total gasoline stocks increased to nearly 234 million bbl as U.S. refinery utilization jumped to 88.7%—the highest rate since February 2020.
Energy Industry4-traders.com

U.S. LNG exports to decline in 2022, natgas output to rise -EIA

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will rise to a fresh record high in 2021 before easing in 2022 for the first time in years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday. The agency forecast U.S. LNG exports...
Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Plains to Offload Gulf Coast Storage Facilities for $850M

Plains All American LP plans to sell a pair of natural gas storage facilities on the Gulf Coast for $850 million, putting it on track to exceed its 2021 divestiture target in a single blow. The company said Tuesday it would sell the Pine Prairie facility in southern Louisiana and...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Oklahoma oil & gas bouncing back after pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Oklahoma State Treasurer announced the state’s economy is “rapidly emerging” from the COVID-19 pandemic. State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced the state’s gross receipts from May 2021 on Tuesday showing total collections in May generated $1.24 billion. “We're up 34% from a year ago and that's...
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

U.S. crude oil hits above $70

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. crude oil prices hit above $70 per barrel twice this week. The price per barrel crossed the $70 mark on Sunday -- a first in more than three years. Then it closed at $70.05 on Tuesday. That’s $110 higher than last year’s record low, when...
Real Estatempamag.com

More Americans are moving – what’s driving the trend?

According to the Census Bureau, American mobility has been declining since the ‘80s. The annual mover rate, calculated as the percentage of people who change residence each year, has been steadily dropping since before the end of the Cold War and reached its lowest point just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, a new report from rental search platform Apartment List has shown the beginnings of an uptick in movement, driven by the rise of remote work and led by the economic class least likely to move pre-pandemic: wealthy Americans.
Colorado Statenaturalgasworld.com

Civitas gains foothold in Colorado shale

The company acquired a half a million acres in the Denver-Julesburg basin. Emerging US oil and gas company Civitas Resources said June 7 it was building its footprint in Colorado with the $1.3bn acquisition of Crestone Peak Resources. Civitas said the acquisition will give it about a half million acres...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Michigan reports its first human hantavirus case: Woman contracted the deadly respiratory disease while cleaning abandoned home infested with rodents

Michigan has confirmed its first case of hantavirus, a potentially deadly respiratory disease spread through contact with infected rodents. Michigan health officials reported on Monday that a woman from Washtenaw County was 'recently hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness from Sin Nombre hantavirus,' which was 'likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that contains signs of an active rodent infestation.'
Tennessee Statethunder1320.com

Tennessee gas price average increases one cent, Coffee County 16 cents below national average

Gas prices across Tennessee increased by a penny, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.88 which is 17 cents more than one month ago and nearly $1.10 more than one year ago. Coffee County’s average is $2.89, and the national average is $3.05. This makes Tennessee 17 cents below the national average and Coffee County 16 cents below the national average.