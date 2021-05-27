Memorial Day Travelers in Oregon to Pay Highest Pump Prices in Two Years
Pump prices are stabilizing following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but prices are likely to fluctuate leading up the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Travelers in Oregon will find gas prices at their highest for the holiday since 2019 while the national gas price average will be the highest since 2014. For the week, the national average for regular ticks down half a cent to $3.04 a gallon. The Oregon average adds two cents to $3.41.www.thenewsguard.com