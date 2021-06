Kim Kardashian made her name with the reality television show "Keeping up with the Kardashians," which allowed commoners a glimpse into her family's drama-filled life. During those early seasons of the show, you may recall all the build-up and anticipation to her wedding to former NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011. Per PBS, Kardashian's wedding was to be such a showstopper, the production company made it into a two-parter. And even though the union was short-lived — less than three months to be exact — the wedding definitely had all the decadent fanfare you would expect when the Kardashian fam is involved.