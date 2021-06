Most folks in Braxton and Lewis County felt raising $45,000 would take the Pleasant Hill Waterline Association, (PHWA) many years to accomplish, but when the West Virginia Senate issued a challenge to do so by the end of December 2020 – the team went to work, and they beat that fundraising target. They did this even when the global pandemic put a halt to all major fundraising activities in early 2020 and while the challenge seemed impossible, that did not stop the PHWA from working smart to continue raising the money through other means such as online fundraising, by appointment yard sales and multiple raffle activities.