Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

All about the time David Lynch passed on directing Star Wars

By Editorial
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy Award nominee David Lynch is known for helming experimental films such as Mulholland Drive (2001), Blue Velvet (1986), and his all-time classic Eraserhead (1977), but once upon a time, he had the opportunity to direct a film from one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in history. Truly, I can’t imagine what a Star Wars movie would even look like from Lynch, and it seems the acclaimed filmmaker felt the same way when approached back in the 1980s.

dorksideoftheforce.com
FanSided

FanSided

96K+
Followers
277K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lynch
Person
George Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynch On Lynch#Star Wars Movies#Film Star#Lucas Films#Movie History#Academy Award#Lost Highway#Lynchian#Book#Twin Peaks#Franchises#Science Fiction#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
HOLAUSA

Star Wars Day: Discover 10 facts about the iconic universe

It’s that time of the year again! We’re celebrating Star Wars Day with 10 of the most interesting facts about the iconic universe, just in time for May 4th. There’s no doubt the fan-favorite franchise has become an important part of pop culture, becoming a worldwide phenomenon that has...
MoviesFilm School Rejects

The 50 Most Beautiful Shots of The Star Wars Franchise

For the obsessives, Star Wars has spent more than 40 years providing stunning visuals. Whether it’s the iconic single images or operatic space battles in motion, there are few franchises that have provided stimulation quite like the one George Lucas birthed in 1977. The film’s impact beyond its own imagery is also something worthy of celebration, as the success of Star Wars led Lucas to the formation of Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic, two companies that have provided film nerds with countless brilliant and thrilling moments.
MusicNME

David Lynch directs video for new Donovan song, ‘I Am The Shaman’

David Lynch has directed a video for musician Donovan – you can watch ‘I Am The Shaman’ below. As reported on Brooklyn Vegan, Lynch produced the song and directed the video for the singer; the song was also mixed by Lynch’s frequent collaborator, Dean Hurley. The new video was released...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Steven Spielberg To Direct A Star Wars Movie

Between the two of them, bearded best friends Steven Spielberg and George Lucas have been responsible for some of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made, as well as teaming up to create the Indiana Jones franchise and bestow fans with one of cinema’s all-time best trilogies, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Movieswcregisteronline.com

The Untold Truth Of Return Of The Jedi

George Lucas may have wanted to take a backseat on the production of “Jedi,” but he was so attached to his creations that he found it hard to step back. At the end of his director search, Lucas found the Welsh filmmaker Richard Marquand, at the time best known for “Birth of the Beatles” and the war drama “Eye of the Needle.”
Movies411mania.com

Ranking the Star Wars Films From Worst to Best

I gathered some friends together, and we ranked the live-action, theatrically released Star Wars films! Here are the voters:. 11. Attack of the Colones (dir. George Lucas) Here’s the thing. This movie has a bad reputation because of some historically bad dialogue. George Lucas never should have attempted to write romantic dialogue, but the idea of a love story in this universe is appealing. The execution is just so terribly wrong. Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman had no chemistry. Christensen’s Anakin spends so much time whining, and that’s probably the other aspect of this film that’s most well known. Let’s highlight some positives: John Williams score for the romance is very good and saves it from feeling completely awful. Yoda fighting Dooku is still cool even with the CGI not looking that great. The final sequence is great in theory even though, again, in practice, it may not have aged well. Ewan McGregor is also a very good Obi-Wan Kenobi, too.
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

May the 4th be with you: Here’s how to celebrate Star Wars Day

“No, I am your father.” “These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Do or do not. There is no try.”. Oh, and then there’s this: “May the Force be with you.”. Born in 1977, the “Star Wars” series of live-action films — 11 of them to date — has long...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Why the 1980s is my favorite Star Wars decade

I was born in 1982, five years after the release of the original Star Wars (later renamed A New Hope). I don’t remember exactly when I saw it for the first time (I always tell people I was 4 years old), but I remember that after I saw it, I couldn’t stop rewatching it. And soon after, watching The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi helped to set in stone my love for all things Star Wars. Though the universe George Lucas created with the original trilogy has expanded and evolved over the past four decades, I’ll always remember the 1980s as my favorite Star Wars decade.
starwarsnewsnet.com

The Dreamer, The Rebel: Happy 77th Birthday George Lucas

Happy Birthday George Lucas! The maker turns 77 today. If it were not for him there would be a galaxy-sized void in our hearts and souls, in more ways than we could possibly imagine…. The reason this website exists, the reason we all passionately talk about Star Wars, the reason...
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Insider’ Celebrates May the 4th by Looking Back at the Skywalker Saga

Star Wars Insider is the official Star Wars magazine, which started running in 1994 and was the successor of two preceding publications: Bantha Tracks, which ran from 1978 through 1987, and Lucasfilm Fanclub Magazine, 1987-1994. In a special edition for May the 4th (on sale on this date), the magazine collects exclusive interviews and images that have been premiering on these publications over the past forty years, to guide the reader through a wonderful recap of the nine films that constitute the Skywalker Saga. The new edition features direct quotes from all quadrants of people involved in the making of the films, from George Lucas himself to Mark Hamill, Ahmed Best, or Michelle Rejwan, and everyone in between.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Seth Rogen Recalls the Time George Lucas Claimed the World Would End in 2012

During an appearance on today's episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, actor and comedian Seth Rogen, appearing in support of his new memoir Yearbook, told a story about Star Wars creator George Lucas, and how he allegedly bought into a conspiracy theory that claimed the world would end in 2012. After aggressively defending that position in a magazine interview (Lucas would later say it was a joke), Lucas reportedly said something to him that made him assume it the legendary filmmaker's real position. He also said that he imagines Lucas won't be especially happy with the book when it hits the stands tomorrow.