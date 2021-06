On the occasion of Pride month, we take the opportunity to revisit the discussion about equity in science and beyond and what we are doing to help. As millions of LGBTQI+ people around the globe are celebrating Pride month and the notable achievements of that movement, we reflect on the continued struggle to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in our everyday habits, our institutes, around our dinner tables, in our governments, on the boards of directors of our companies, and everywhere in between.