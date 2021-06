Oasis fans can finally look forward to a new collaboration from Liam and Noel Gallagher — a documentary about the band’s famed Knebworth Concert in 1996. According to reports, the untitled docu will be directed by Jake Scott — who has been responsible for music videos from Oasis, R.E.M., U2, The Verve and The Rolling Stones — produced by RSA Film and executive produced by the Gallagher brothers. “It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event,” Scott said in a statement, reiterating that there will be “no on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”