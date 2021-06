What a wonderful time to be alive. I hate pdf email attachments. html5 should be able to properly format text to meet most rendering requirements?. People attach PDF when they don't want the document to be modified in uncontrolled ways. If you send locked word document, people get pissed off. If you send PDF, most people have a reader to open it and accept it. Now 'read only' is not generally true, but it is close-enough that in non-tech crowd it largely works.