Quantum communication in space moves ahead

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new generation of supercomputing power, delivered by quantum computers, is currently being developed that will be almost unimaginably powerful at cracking the most complex problems upon which encryption is based. ESA has formed a Partnership Project with Arqit – a leader in the quantum encryption field, based in the...

#Quantum Physics#Quantum Computers#Space Technology#Computational Power#Centricus#Esa Partnership Project#Arqit Co Funding#Pan European#Newspace#Quantum Key Distribution#Communications Systems#Qkdsat Satellites#Commercial Applications#Encryption#Secure Encryption Keys#Cloud#Public Key Infrastructure#Symmetric Keys#Supercomputing Power#Geographical Reach
