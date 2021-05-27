Quantum communication in space moves ahead

Filipe Grilo (1), Chintan Shah (2 and 3), Steffen K"uhn (3 and 4), Ren'e Steinbr"ugge (5), Keisuke Fujii (6), Jos'e Marques (1 and 7), Ming Feng Gu (8), Jos'e Paulo Santos (1), Jos'e R. Crespo L'opez-Urrutia (3), Pedro Amaro (1) ((1) Laboratory of Instrumentation, Biomedical Engineering and Radiation Physics (LIBPhys-UNL), Department of Physics, NOVA School of Science and Technology, NOVA University Lisbon, 2829-516 Caparica, Portugal, (2) NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, 8800 Greenbelt Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20771, USA, (3) Max-Planck-Institut f"ur Kernphysik, Saupfercheckweg 1, 69117 Heidelberg, Germany, (4) Heidelberg Graduate School of Fundamental Physics, Ruprecht-Karls-Universit"at Heidelberg, Im Neuenheimer Feld 226, 69120 Heidelberg, Germany, (5) Department of Mechanical Engineering and Science, Graduate School of Engineering, Kyoto University, Kyoto 615-8540, Japan, (6) BioISI - Biosystems and Integrative Sciences Institute, Faculdade de Ciências da Universidade de Lisboa, Campo Grande, C8, 1749-016, Portugal, (7) Laboratory of Instrumentation, Biomedical Engineering and Radiation Physics (LIBPhys-UNL), Department of Physics, NOVA School of Science and Technology, NOVA University Lisbon, 2829-516 Caparica, Portugal, (8) Space Science Laboratory, University of California, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA)