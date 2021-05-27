Cancel
Opinion: Governor silent about law banning classroom discussion of race

By Otis Sanford
dailymemphian.com
 6 days ago

Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill May 24 without comment. Because what could he really say that makes sense? His first and apparently only attempt to explain the rationale for the law would have been fine for a White Citizens Council meeting in the 1960s.

dailymemphian.com
