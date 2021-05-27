Cancel
Missoula, MT

Dry and warm today; showers possible tomorrow

By Jed Christoph
NBCMontana
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOOD WARNING for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County until further notice. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday evening and will continue rising to a crest of around 8.5 feet Saturday morning. At 7.5 feet, flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive.

Montana State
107.5 Zoo FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Missoula, MT

Warm temperatures, sunshine continue

A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up in southwest Montana this afternoon, but overall, expect a pleasant remainder of your weekend. Daytime highs will reach the 70s and 80s with lots of sun!. Warm temperatures will continue through Tuesday, as some spots will surpass the 80 degree mark!. Mostly dry...
Missoula, MT

Near record highs expected, next weather maker approaching

Near record high temperatures will be possible through Monday. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 80s across the region!. Warmer temperatures will increase runoff and increase river levels this weekend. No major flooding is expected, but the Clark Fork River above Missoula could move to MINOR FLOOD STAGE by the end of next week. The Bitterroot River at Bell Crossing will move to ACTION STAGE, staying a foot shy of minor flood stage.
Montana State

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Missoula County, MT

Fire Danger moved to "moderate" in Missoula County

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) raised fire danger in Missoula County to "moderate," due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation. "Debris burning with permit is still open, but MCFPA urges all outdoor burners to not burn on windy days and to make sure to activate...