Memphis, TN

Ida B. Wells monument and plaza will stand at Beale and Fourth

By R. Eugene Moore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years after the removal of the monument for Confederate Army Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a statue of Ida B. Wells will stand in Memphis for the first time. R. Eugene Moore is a graduate student at the University of Memphis and intern for The Daily Memphian. A native Arkansan, he has lived in Shelby County for over a decade and enjoys reading and writing about all things Memphis.

