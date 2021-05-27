‘Game On’ for African gaming sector
While Afrobeats and Nollywood have garnered international attention, Africa’s burgeoning gaming industry is frequently overlooked. The sector has had to overcome key barriers – such as affordability and low penetration of smartphones – but is now poised for unprecedented growth. The industry isn’t just taking internationally-produced games and republishing them in Africa, but is nurturing home-grown talent to develop games that are culturally resonant and technically aligned to the needs of the market.advanced-television.com