‘Game On’ for African gaming sector

By Angharad Rhiannon
Advanced Television
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Afrobeats and Nollywood have garnered international attention, Africa’s burgeoning gaming industry is frequently overlooked. The sector has had to overcome key barriers – such as affordability and low penetration of smartphones – but is now poised for unprecedented growth. The industry isn’t just taking internationally-produced games and republishing them in Africa, but is nurturing home-grown talent to develop games that are culturally resonant and technically aligned to the needs of the market.

