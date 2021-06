For the 28-year-old Brewer, the Tokyo Olympics will be her third Paralympic Games, winning the gold in London in 2012 and the silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In contrast, the only white 20-year-old can look forward to her debut at Paralympic Games. In addition to Annabelle Breuer and Katharina Weiss, Hessan’s delegation in Tokyo will consist of four players, with national coach Martin Otto hiring other players from the state: Barbara Gross and Senga Meyer from the Rhine Rennes from Wiesbaden.