8 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2021

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.2% to $199.54 in after-hours trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. However, NVIDIA shares fell 1% to $622.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.1% to $108.50 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $43.64 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $385.48 in after-hours trading.

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. American Eagle shares rose 0.1% to $35.19 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.1% to $32.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion. Best Buy shares gained 0.3% to $117.30 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $23.40 billion. Dell shares gained 0.3% to $99.93 in after-hours trading.
