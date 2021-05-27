The Most Expensive Homes Owned By 'The Real Housewives'

In early May, I saw some, forgive me, iconic GIFs come to life. As rehearsals for This American Wife got underway in a bare West Village brownstone, stars Michael Breslin, Patrick Foley, and Jakeem Dante Powell, with director Rory Pelsue, spit out a series of lines made internet-famous by The Real Housewives, from “I cooked…I decorated, I did it nice!” to “You hit below the belt, you’re gonna get punched in your face!” The Bravo–created celebrities are at the center of this play, which focuses on three gay men who follow a mysterious woman to a house and explore their interpersonal tensions through their shared love of the Housewives. But This American Wife, which will be livestreamed from a Long Island mansion beginning Thursday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET, is not just about mimicking Dorinda, Taylor, Teresa, or NeNe. The livestream is the thing—the immediacy of a live performance but still on the internet, where these women have built their fame. How can you transform a person whose broader legacy was built by GIFs, but in the same digital universe?