New Orleans, LA

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory? – New Orleans, Louisiana

By neworleans
eminetra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo above — Returning from a pandemic: The workplace balances employee health with public guidance Can employers mandate COVID-19 vaccination? Yes, with some exceptions. According to experts, US employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. It does not necessarily mean that you will be dismissed if you refuse, but you may sign an exemption or work under certain conditions to limit the risks you may pose to yourself or others. You may need to agree to. Dritt Rice, a law professor specializing in vaccine policy at Hastings College of Law, University of California, described workplace rules. “It’s their business.” The rules vary from country to country. However, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has allowed companies to mandate influenza and other vaccines, indicating that they may need the COVID-19 vaccine. There are exceptions. For example, people can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Some states have proposed legislation that limits vaccination requirements for “emergency use” status, but Pfizer has applied for full approval, which may reduce the problem. Other states may also follow. There are many ways employers can tackle problems. Michelle S. Strowhiro, employment advisor and lawyer at McDermott Will & Emery, said vaccination may not be required due to the administrative burden of tracking compliance and managing exemption requests. Legal claims may also occur. As a result, many employers strongly encourage vaccination without mandating it, according to Strawhiro. For example, Wal-Mart offers a $ 75 bonus to employees who prove they have been vaccinated.

eminetra.com
Public Healthwogx.com

EEOC says employers can demand, incentivize COVID-19 shots

TAMPA, Fla. - Brian Reeves didn't want to mandate his employees at Fantastic Sam's to get COVID-19 vaccines. "It is their body, so they have the choice," he explained. But he did want to lean on them, just a little. "If I can encourage anybody to go get a vaccine,...
Public HealthWTHR

Yes, employees required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 can file a workers’ compensation claim for vaccine adverse effects

With a little more than half of the adult U.S. population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, businesses are bringing more employees back into the workplace. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on May 28 updated its guidance related to COVID-19, vaccines and the workplace. As part of the guidance, the EEOC said federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws don’t prevent employers from requiring workers physically entering the workplace to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as long as employers comply with other laws such as the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Louisiana StateLeesville Daily Leader

The battle to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana pushes creativity in New Orleans

From laundromats to soccer games, health workers are targeting a variety of settings and approaches to reach more people as vaccination rates have slowed across Louisiana. On a recent Thursday afternoon, health workers with the New Orleans Health Department set up a vaccination event at Propeller, a business incubator in the Broadmoor neighborhood where vaccination rates have lagged behind the rest of the city. As an incentive to draw people out, Propeller partnered with a nearby seafood market, Cajun Seafood, to offer a free pound of boiled crawfish for every vaccine given.
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Losing a Job for Not Being Vaccinated for COVID-19

(TNS) - When Melissa Fisher learned she’d have to get vaccinated to keep her job, she tried to fight it. Fisher, who works in an assisted living and memory care facility run by Chicago -based Enlivant, gave the company a letter from her pastor explaining her religious objection. Fisher also volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 each week, rather than be vaccinated.
Public HealthKARE

HIPAA and the EEOC's guidelines at the work place

MINNEAPOLIS — Let's say you're returning to work, and you want to know if your co-workers are vaccinated for COVID-19. Often times a knee-jerk reaction to that question maybe statements like: "You have no right to know, that's a HIPAA violation." Sounds like it could be true! Even Representative Marjorie...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Old vaccines can fight new pandemics like COVID-19

Inoculation with live attenuated vaccines (LAV) such as those used against TB, polio or measles can stimulate the immune system to provide protection against other infectious diseases, including COVID-19, says a new study. People who have been inoculated with one or more LAVs but have no access to the new,...
Public HealthNECN

HIPAA Explained: Can a Business or Employer Ask for Proof of Vaccination?

With mask orders ending and COVID restrictions lifting for fully vaccinated people, many are wondering what is and isn't allowed when it comes to requesting proof of vaccination. Some are questioning if requiring proof of vaccination violates HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. HIPAA is...
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

Plans to outsource Medicaid program axed by Oklahoma high court

OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor’s push to outsource the state’s Medicaid program hit another roadblock this week after the state’s highest court ruled that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority pressed forward without proper legislative authority. The Oklahoma Supreme Court’s 6-3 managed care ruling sends Gov. Kevin Stitt back to the...
Healthaba.com

EEOC Updates Vaccination Guidance

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday updated its technical assistance question and answer document to confirm that a bank or other employer may offer an incentive to employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. If the employer is administering the vaccine, the incentive may not be “so substantial as to be coercive.”
Missouri StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Missouri court strikes down public labor union restrictions

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a 2018 state law that could have made it harder for some public-sector unions to organize and collect dues, overturning a past priority of the Republican-led Legislature. The high court said the law violated equal protections rights guaranteed by the Missouri Constitution...