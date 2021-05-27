Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory? – New Orleans, Louisiana

Video above — Returning from a pandemic: The workplace balances employee health with public guidance Can employers mandate COVID-19 vaccination? Yes, with some exceptions. According to experts, US employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. It does not necessarily mean that you will be dismissed if you refuse, but you may sign an exemption or work under certain conditions to limit the risks you may pose to yourself or others. You may need to agree to. Dritt Rice, a law professor specializing in vaccine policy at Hastings College of Law, University of California, described workplace rules. “It’s their business.” The rules vary from country to country. However, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has allowed companies to mandate influenza and other vaccines, indicating that they may need the COVID-19 vaccine. There are exceptions. For example, people can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Some states have proposed legislation that limits vaccination requirements for “emergency use” status, but Pfizer has applied for full approval, which may reduce the problem. Other states may also follow. There are many ways employers can tackle problems. Michelle S. Strowhiro, employment advisor and lawyer at McDermott Will & Emery, said vaccination may not be required due to the administrative burden of tracking compliance and managing exemption requests. Legal claims may also occur. As a result, many employers strongly encourage vaccination without mandating it, according to Strawhiro. For example, Wal-Mart offers a $ 75 bonus to employees who prove they have been vaccinated.