Asbury Park Launches New Electric Scooter Share Program

Asbury Park’s new electric scooter share program launches today (May 21) with LINK (powered by Superpedestrian). The program includes up to 250 scooters stationed at over 50 designated parking locations around Asbury Park for riders 18 years and older. Scooters will be available from 7 am to 9 pm every day at a cost of $1 plus $0.35 per minute. Users will download the LINK app to their mobile phone to set up an account, find a map of scooter locations, pay for sessions, and ‘unlock’ scooters for use with a QR code scan. Scooters must be operated on City streets in bike lanes when available, and never on sidewalks.