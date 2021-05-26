Blockchain: How does technology work? – Economie
A person named Satoshi Nakamoto, whose true identity remains unclear, wanted to revolutionize online commerce. That’s why I created Bitcoin in 2007. With digital currency, online payments should also work without banks and middlemen. Sending money should be as fast and easy as sending a message to a friend. What Nakamoto created was a system for processing payments and their guides where power is not found in many banks and the central bank, but is distributed evenly among all currency holders. They are supposed to control each other. A technology called “Blockchain” should guarantee this.technewsinsight.com