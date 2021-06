To some of us, the idea of not seeing five of your ex-colleagues for 17 years sounds… well, like heaven. But things work a little differently in Hollywood, where the endless schmoozing, wining and dining means you’re never more than one cocktail party away from running into an old work buddy. The cast of Friends have seen each other since the final episode aired in 2004, though never all at once. That’s where The Reunion comes in.