ENTERPRISE – “Adopt A Teacher” Would you consider the adoption of a Enterprise School District K-12 teacher? The purpose of this project is to support an amazing local educator during one of the hardest years in their career. In turn, your generosity will help enhance the lives of our students as well. Participating teachers have compiled a small wish list. Our goal will be for you to drop off a treat once a month in the office of the school they work at. This could be classroom wish list items and/or a little gift for the teacher.

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO