"Time has a way to remind us that sitting too long has a very high price on our health and I think I have reached the point where either do something and reverse the damage or I go down the slippery slope. So, I have decided to get serious about getting fit again. This track pants pattern project is my first step, a comfortable and effective alternative to all those fitted leggings and short shorts. This track pants pattern has a corded elastic waist that stretches as wide as my hips and more. Slanted pockets because I love pockets. Elastic hem to prevent your pants rolling up when you are doing leg workout or dancing."