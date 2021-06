The Independence Day holiday is less than two months away which means we’ll begin to see various brands start to roll out their annual patriotic red, white, and blue kicks. On deck we bring you one of the first pairs to surfaces in 2021 with this Nike Air VaporMax Plus. The revamped version of the original VaporMax model starts off with a beige molded neoprene upper that is then overlaid with a royal blue plastic cage on the side panels with more royal blue detailing on the midsole and suede heel. Additional details include red accents throughout and white on the laces and inner liner to complete the USA-themed look. A translucent VaporMax sole unit down below finishes off the look on this Nike Air VaporMax Plus that will be releasing soon for a price tag of $200.