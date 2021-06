SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to health officials, research shows the Delta variant is well on its way to being a very contagious form of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Delta is one variant with specific genetic markers that have been associated with changes to receptor binding, reduced neutralization by antibodies generated against previous infection or vaccination, reduced efficacy of treatments, potential diagnostic impact, or predicted increase in transmissibility or disease severity. It was was first identified in India.