Hokule‘a navigators urge Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community to stay resilient amid coronavirus pandemic – Honolulu, Hawaii
A Hokule’a canoe navigator, in a video released today, encouraged Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities to remain strong during the pandemic. This video shows a group of indigenous and Pacific Islanders COVID-19 awareness and prevention campaigns (a group of 10 ethnic organizations that use a cultural approach to spread awareness of coronavirus safety throughout the NHPI community. ) Was created in cooperation with.eminetra.com