Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chinese companies under pressure from rising commodity prices

By bernardblack
eminetra.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoaring commodity prices are putting pressure on Chinese companies, despite the recovery of China’s wider industrial sector from the early effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data agencies. The National Bureau of Statistics released figures on Thursday showing that the profits of large corporations in April increased by...

eminetra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Chinese Companies#Global Commodity Prices#Chinese Growth#Metals Prices#Nbs#State Council#Economic Planning Agency#Macquarie#Soaring Commodity Prices#Consumer Price Inflation#Iron Ore Prices#Stronger Global Growth#Consumer Goods#Cost Pressures#Supply#Sectors#Consumption#Consumer Confidence#Bulk Goods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Industryspglobal.com

China's copper smelters eye exports to offset expanding import losses

Negative domestic premiums and expanding import losses led Chinese copper cathode producers to sell more cathodes to ex-China markets, sources said June 3. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed Chinese copper import premiums at a record low $29/mt plus London Metal Exchange...
BusinessForexTV.com

NZ Dollar Drops After Weak China Data; Nonfarm Payrolls Eyed

The NZ dollar fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as China’s service sector activity slowed in May and investors awaited key U.S. economic data that could set the tone of policy. Data from IHS Markit showed that China’s services sector expanded at a slower pace...
RetailForexTV.com

Australia's Trade Surplus Increases In April

Australia’s trade surplus increased notably in April as exports increased amid falling imports, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday. The trade surplus increased to A$8.02 billion from A$5.79 billion in March. This was above the economists’ forecast of A$7.9 billion. Exports grew 3 percent to A$39.77 billion, while imports...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Companies struggling to hire workers, coping with rising prices, Fed says

U.S. companies are struggling with supply chain disruptions and hiring difficulties and expect consumer prices to rise across the country in coming months, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. Economic growth increased at a "moderate pace" from early April to late May, the U.S. central bank said in its region-by-region roundup...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Analysis-China's Banks Are Bursting With Dollars, and That's a Worry

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan. Boosted by surging export receipts and investment flows, the value of foreign...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate. The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572. The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar. "We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets." A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits. "It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan. Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88. The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32% Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.26% Spot change since 2005 29.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03% * Offshore 6.5375 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MarketsForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Climbs On Higher Commodity Prices

The Canadian dollar was higher against its major opponents during the European session on Tuesday, as strong manufacturing surveys across the globe spurred optimism about a faster recovery, triggering a rally in commodities. China’s manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in May on robust new orders and production. The...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

China moves to curb yuan's rapid appreciation amid rising inflation

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China’s central bank will raise the amount of cash that financial institutions must hold as reserves for their foreign exchange deposits, in a move to curb the rapid appreciation in the yuan (CNY), which makes exports including those of some petrochemicals less attractive. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC)...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper eases on weak China demand, stronger dollar

HANOI, June 2 (Reuters) - Copper dipped on Wednesday, hit by signs of weakening demand in top consumer China, while a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.4% at 73,680 yuan ($11,531.24)...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price back above $200 on hopes of output curb easing in China

Iron ore price jumped on Tuesday, boosted by reports that steel hub Tangshan plans to ease requirements for production cuts at its mills. The Tangshan government held a symposium on Monday, mulling to lower output curtailment ratio for some mills that had finished ultra-low emission upgrades, according to state-backed Securities Times, citing media reports.
Economyinvesting.com

Chinese Factory Activity Expands Faster in May, but Price Pressures Remain

Investing.com – China’s May factory activity grew at the fastest pace in 2021 so far, driven by increasing demand from both domestic and global markets. However, some companies are struggling with the higher prices of raw materials and supply chain disruptions. Data released earlier in the day said that the...
Businesskfgo.com

China factory growth picks up in May but inflation pressures build -Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May as domestic and export demand picked up, though sharp rises in raw material prices and strains in supply chains crimped some companies’ production, a business survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index...
Economymelodyinter.com

China factory activity grows at slightly slower pace as raw materials costs surge

BEIJING: China’s factory activity growth slowed slightly in May as raw materials costs grew at their fastest pace in over a decade, weighing on the output of small and export-oriented firms. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) inched lower to 51.0 in May, against analyst expectations that it would...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald

China's central bank tries to stop surge in currency's value

BEIJING -- China's central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented. On Monday, commercial lenders were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central bank to...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Caixin’s China Manufacturing PMI Climbs in May to Highest in 2021

(Yicai Global) June 1 -- A widely watched private survey of manufacturing activity in China rose for a second month in a row in May to the highest mark so far this year, despite surging raw material prices as demand recovers. The Caixin purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing rose to...
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

Dollar edges up on manufacturing data after initial softness

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Tuesday against a basket of peer currencies after U.S. manufacturing data showed a stronger-than-expected pickup in activity, even as labor shortages and a lack of raw materials weighed on production. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of U.S....
EconomyBloomberg

China Is Digging Deep Into Its Currency Toolkit to Manage Yuan

As China’s central bank pulls back from direct intervention in its currency market, officials are reverting to old tools to manage the yuan. The People’s Bank of China on Monday said the country’s lenders will need to hold more foreign currencies in reserve, a move that will reduce the supply of the dollar onshore. Officials have pulled on multiple levers to influence the yuan since October, when China cut the cost of shorting the currency to zero and removed a key factor used by banks to calculate the daily reference rate. The government has also relaxed capital curbs to allow more outflows and asked financial institutions to limit their offshore financing.