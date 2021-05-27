Cancel
Pennsylvania State

70% of Pennsylvania’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — COVID-19 cases are down and vaccinations are up, with more than 52% of Pennsylvania’s adult population now fully vaccinated.

Gov. Tom Wolf said there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but we can’t give up just yet.

Until 70% of the state’s population age 18 and older is fully vaccinated, the mask mandate will not be lifted.

To reach that goal, Wolf is now pushing people who have not gotten their second dose of the vaccine to do so. Currently, 70% of the adult population has received at least their first dose.

While the mask mandate will remain in place, all other COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be lifted on Memorial Day. That means limits on gatherings indoors and outdoors and at businesses and restaurants will be totally wiped out.

“I think we’re in a good place, but there’s still reason to make sure we do everything right. We’ve been lifting restrictions as we go along, and fully lifted on May 31st, and I’m comfortable and I think most Pennsylvanians are, too,” Wolf said.

Wolf is also encouraging Pennsylvanians age 12 and up to get vaccinated.

