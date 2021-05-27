Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tompkinsville, KY

Man Charged With Stealing Police Car & Equipment

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 13 days ago

A Tompkinsville man was arrested last week in connection with a stolen Ford Taurus Police Interceptor. According to Tompkinsville Police Department, an officer was contacted by a detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department about the theft. Chandler James Moon was suspected to have stolen and possibly still be in possession of the car. Police said after an investigation was conducted at Moon’s home, it was determined the Taurus was stolen out of Walton County, Florida.

www.wvih.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tompkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Moon, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Car Theft#Stolen#Motor Vehicle Theft#County Police#Dodge#Receiving Stolen Property#Possession Use Of Radio#Vin#Police Equipment#Man#Two Way Police Radios#Officer#Authorities#License Plates#Taurus#Emergency Lights#Home#Sirens#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Viral Kentucky YouTuber nearly dies when .50-cal gun blows up in his face on camera

A “freak accident” on camera nearly killed a former Kentucky State Police trooper who now runs a viral YouTube page with 1.83 million subscribers. Scott DeShields was shooting a fire hydrant — which was set up at the end of his gun range — with a Serbu RN-50, a .50-caliber rifle, when the gun exploded. Pieces punctured his throat and hit him in the eye, he said.