ELF sales increase 24% in Q4

Elf Beauty Inc. rose nearly 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the beauty products company blew past Wall Street expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter and said it expects an increase between 8% and 10% for its sales in fiscal 2022. Elf said it lost $24,000, breaking even on a per-share basis, in the quarter, compared with a loss of one penny a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 16 cents a share. Sales rose 24% to $92.7 million, mostly thanks to e-commerce, Elf said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the beauty products maker to report adjusted EPS of 9 cents a share on sales of $82.4 million for the quarter. Elf guided for fiscal 2022 sales between $343 million and $350 million, which would compare with sales of $318 million in fiscal 2021. Shares of Elf ended the regular trading day up 4%.