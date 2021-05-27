Cancel
ELF sales increase 24% in Q4

By andypatel
eminetra.com
 7 days ago

Oakland, Calif.-based cosmetics company ELF Beauty said Wednesday that fourth-quarter net sales were $ 92.7 million, up 24% from $ 74.7 million in the year-ago quarter, and sales grew for the ninth consecutive quarter. Announced. The company's top-line growth in the fourth quarter, which ended March 31, 2021, was primarily...

eminetra.com
Alicia Keys
