Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Indonesian technology market grows to $ 300 billion in three years

By Amol Rajput
eminetra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia’s technology market is at an inflection point and could reach $ 200- $ 300 billion over the next few years, said John Riady, director of Lippo Group, one of Indonesia’s largest conglomerates. I am. “Indonesia is arguably the most exciting digital and technology market in Asia and arguably the...

eminetra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Companies#Growth Companies#Technology Companies#E Commerce Companies#Lippo Group#Cnbc#Real Estate Development#Ovo#Bukalapak#Cb Insight#Tokopedia#Gotogroup#The Goto Group#Sequoia Capital India#Tencent#Temasek#Indonesian Technology#Market#Technology Adoption#E Commerce Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Alibaba
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Alibaba, Warburg want piece of Vietnam’s online boom

(June 2): Weaving through congested Ho Chi Minh City on his Honda motorbike, Ho Duc Quang zips past a statue of the city’s namesake revolutionary leader and the warren-like Ben Thanh Market to drop off toys, books and other packages to customers of online retailer Tiki.vn. Quang, 25, needs to...
Economyintralinks.com

Dealmaking in China Is Primed and Ready for H2 2021

China has seen an increase in the country’s pipeline of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), although we expect Q3 and Q4 to be even higher for dealmaking activity. The Industrial, TMT and Healthcare sectors are leading in activity, with more and more Healthcare companies planning next-round financing. A-share IPOs were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained strong momentum. The implementation of the registration system has also accelerated the flow of A-share IPOs.
Businessswfinstitute.org

GIC Buys into Phoenix Mills Indian Retail Platform

Singapore’s GIC Private Limited and The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) have entered into a strategic partnership to establish an investment platform for retail-led mixed-use assets in India. This platform will seek to develop, own, and operate retail-led, mixed-use developments in India. GIC will acquire a significant minority stake in a US$ 733 million portfolio of retail-led mixed-use developments, located in the prime consumption centres of Mumbai and Pune. These assets, totalling around 3.4 million sq ft of leasable retail and office space, are currently amongst PML’s most prime and well-performing operational assets.
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Surgical Video Recording System Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2028 - MedXChange, MediCapture, Rudolf Medical, SYNERGY Medical, Arab Health, Medzone Healthcare

The "Global Surgical Video Recording System Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the surgical video recording system market with detailed market segmentation by type, end use, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading surgical video recording system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cards Market Report 2021: Growing Technological Innovations Are Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Major players in the market are Citibank; Mastercard Incorporated;The American Express Company; Visa Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Kaiku Finance LLC; Mango Financial Inc.; Green Dot Corporation; NetSpend Holdings; and PayPal Holdings.The global cards market is expected to grow from $205.45 billion in 2020 to $212.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.
Marketshot96.com

Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 billion Philippine IPO

MANILA (Reuters) – Monde Nissin Corp saw it shares weaken 0.14% at the opening bell on its stock market debut on Tuesday, after the Philippine food maker raised 48.6 billion pesos ($1 billion) in the country’s largest-ever initial public offering (IPO). The IPO, Southeast Asia’s second-largest this year after the...
IndustryEntrepreneur

Startup Spotlight: UAE-Born Immensa Is Tackling A US$165 Billion Untapped Market Opportunity With Its Additive Manufacturing Technologies

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Founded in 2016 by Fahmi Al Shawwa, Immensa specializes in manufacturing spare parts in the oil and gas industry. “Spare parts are the Achilles heel of the global oil and gas industry,” explains Al Shawwa. “Operators are often forced to maintain extensive inventories of a large variety parts and components to try and minimize production losses resulting from equipment breakdowns. Despite investing hundreds of millions of dollars in slow-moving inventory, companies still suffer billions of dollars of lost production value each year.”
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah gain; most Asian currencies flat

May 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0219 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.060 109.14 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3249 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.800 27.821 +0.08 Korean won 1118.600 1116.9 -0.15 Baht 31.310 31.35 +0.13 Peso 48.115 48.17 +0.11 Rupiah 14305.000 14325 +0.14 Rupee 72.770 72.77 +0.00 Ringgit 4.141 4.14 -0.02 Yuan 6.389 6.3915 +0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.060 103.24 -5.34 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 27.800 28.483 +2.46 Korean won 1118.600 1086.20 -2.90 Baht 31.310 29.96 -4.31 Peso 48.115 48.01 -0.22 Rupiah 14305.000 14040 -1.85 Rupee 72.770 73.07 +0.41 Ringgit 4.141 4.0400 -2.44 Yuan 6.389 6.5283 +2.19 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian shares rise after c.bank holds rates, rupiah firms

* BI maintains rates at record low * Taiwan stocks close at two-week high * Singapore's GDP grows 1.3% year-on-year, shares rise By Harish Sridharan May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares inched higher on Tuesday, after the central bank left rates unchanged as expected, while the rupiah and other emerging Asian currencies also firmed on a weaker U.S. dollar. Overnight gains on Wall Street helped lift Asian shares, while the dollar held near a four-month low after Federal Reserve officials allayed fears about monetary policy tightening. Indonesian shares gained as much as 1.5% earlier in the session, but lost some ground before Bank Indonesia (BI) decided it would keep rates unchanged at 3.5%. The rupiah, favoured by foreign investors looking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding bonds, gained 0.2%. The currency has come under renewed pressure this year amid capital outflows, and is down around 2% so far in 2021. BI said it sought to maintain support for Southeast Asia's biggest economy, ensuring stability in financial markets amid the risk of outflows. "It's very much in line with expectations," said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities. "In our view, one of the key reasons they held rates was not to provoke any adverse reaction in the rupiah. The reality is that there is no urgency to easy policy at the moment," he said. Elsewhere, equities in Taiwan closed 1.6% higher at a two-week high. In Singapore, stocks gained 0.6% as the city-state's economy expanded more than first thought, but struck a cautious note about recovery due to uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Hotel Fitra International Tbk PT, up 32.33% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.6 basis points at 6.446% ** Min Aik Technology Co Ltd and Ampacs Corp top gainers on the Taiwan SE Weighted Index Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0813 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.04 -5.09 <.N2 0.67 4.04 25> China.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Data Encryption Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Centrify, NetIQ, Sailpoint Technologies, Google, Ping Identity

The latest independent research document on Global Data Encryption examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Data Encryption market report advocates analysis of Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Inc, Google, Ping Identity Corporation, Centrify Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, Amazon, Okta, Onelogin Inc, Alibaba, Hitachi ID Systems, IDMWORKS & Thales Group.
Advocacybostonnews.net

Europe Corporate Volunteering Platform Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2028 - Alaya SA, Benevity, Inc., Bright Funds, Inc., Maximus Life LLC

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Corporate Volunteering Platform Market" Analysis, Europe Corporate Volunteering Platform market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Corporate Volunteering Platform industry. With the classified Europe Corporate Volunteering Platform market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Prefilled Syringes Market 2020 Size, Demand, Share, Regional Insight Growing Volume, Product & Service, Technology, Indication And End-User

“Insightful Research Over – Global Prefilled Syringes Market 2020 will help you to decide how the market will evolve, to make confident decisions to capture new opportunities.”. Coherent Market Insights, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “ Prefilled Syringes Market 2020“, which gives insights into in...
Businessthefastmode.com

Axiata's ADA to Unleash Integrated eCommerce Across 10 Asian Countries

AXIATA Group's subsidiary ADA has launched the Asia’s first integrated eCommerce practice through a merger with Awake Asia, a regional eCommerce enabler operating in 6 countries in Southeast Asia. The exercise fully integrates Awake Asia’s operations under the ADA brand starting 1st June 2021, where both parties come together to...
Economysamachar-news.com

HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs across 50 cities in India

In view of restrictions imposed in various parts of the country, HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced the availability of mobile ATMs in 50 cities across India to assist customers during the lockdown. In restricted areas, the Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash.
Economythefintechtimes.com

Spotlight Asia: eKYC – Hong Kong’s Opportunity To Show Fintech Leadership

The importance of knowing your customer (KYC) can never be understated. And as the race to digital continues to sweep up many traditional, and often archaic, forms of financial servicing, Hong Kong’s KYC procedures are highly encouraged to follow suit. As Head of Fintech at InvestHK, King Leung is responsible...
Market AnalysisMedagadget.com

The Traditional Chinese Medicine Market To Grow On An Indomitable Note In The Next 10 Years

The healthcare vertical is working on getting the following 4 things by its side – access, affordability, efficiency, and quality. As such, the key participants in the Traditional Chinese Medicine Market are investing in the replacement or optimization of workforce processes, technologies, and foundational structures, to dole out value-based and cost-effective solutions.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Antifouling Coatings Market To Grow USD 1.96 Billion Through 2025|Impacts Of Drivers And Challenges|Technavio

The " Antifouling Coatings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The antifouling coatings market is set to grow by USD 1.96 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.