Why Joe Biden Should Listen to Bernie Sanders on Corporate Taxes
In April, President Joe Biden proposed raising the federal corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent to help pay for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure program. That increase would only partially reverse Donald Trump’s 2017 epic slashing of corporate taxes from 35 to 21 percent, a policy most economists consider a flopin its intended effect of boosting business investment and economic growth. Yet limited as it is, Biden’s corporate tax hike is not getting enough love in Washington.washingtonmonthly.com