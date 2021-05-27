Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus increases production of A320 aircraft as a sign of aviation recovery

By bernardblack
eminetra.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus has shown confidence in the recovery of the aviation industry from the pandemic and plans to boost production of popular single-aisle airliners. The European Aerospace Group confirms plans to increase production of A320 family aircraft to 45 jets a month in the fourth quarter and prepares suppliers to raise to 64 targets a month by the second quarter of 2023. I instructed. Also, a statement that it was investigating a high rate of 70 by the beginning of 2024 and 75 by 2025.

eminetra.com
