Airbus increases production of A320 aircraft as a sign of aviation recovery
Airbus has shown confidence in the recovery of the aviation industry from the pandemic and plans to boost production of popular single-aisle airliners. The European Aerospace Group confirms plans to increase production of A320 family aircraft to 45 jets a month in the fourth quarter and prepares suppliers to raise to 64 targets a month by the second quarter of 2023. I instructed. Also, a statement that it was investigating a high rate of 70 by the beginning of 2024 and 75 by 2025.eminetra.com