Wisconsin State

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Racial Disparities, Listen MKE, History of Policing, Gray Wolf Endangered Species List

wuwm.com
 15 days ago

Wednesday on Lake Effect, a member of the speaker’s task force on racial disparities explains why she thinks the recommendations didn’t go far enough. We hear some of the latest Listen MKE, which explores what has and hasn’t changed since last summer’s protests. We learn about the early roots of policing in the US. Plus, a wildlife expert explains why he thinks the gray wolf should be put back on the endangered species list.

www.wuwm.com
