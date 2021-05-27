Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Man found dead in middle of Atlanta road

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning. Investigators said it may be connected to a stabbing in the area.

Officers were called to 2310 MLK Jr. Drive southwest in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of the road.

In the same area, officers were called to a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

Investigators said the two incidents may be related.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the dead man.

