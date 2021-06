Twitter has been in dire straits in India for quite some time, and its clashes with the central government are not making things easier. Not only did the Delhi Police recently ‘visit’ Twitter India’s offices to serve a notice over the Congress toolkit, but the popular micro-blogging site (much like every other social media platform) also lost its immunity over posts on its platform on May 25, leaving it vulnerable to criminal charges. Its recent statement over the “potential threat to freedom of expression” and intimidation tactics by the police received a strong answer from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which slammed it and directed it to “stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land.”