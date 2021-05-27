Cancel
Glasgow, KY

Glasgow Man Charged In Burglary

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday (05/24) officers with the Glasgow Police Department were called to Bryan Street after a complaint of glass being broken. When officers arrived saw windows that had been broken and a man who was identified as Brendin Vonbrandt, from Glasgow, inside the home destroying items. After further investigation, officers said they found that Vonbrandt had entered the home, destroyed property in the home and poured paint throughout it, causing about $2,000 in damages.

