Glasgow Man Charged In Burglary

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, two men from Louisville were arrested on several charges after a disturbance complaint at T.J. Samson. According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers talked to T. J. Samson security officers who told them two men were being belligerent with staff. Officers said the men causing the disturbance were identified as Daniel J. Taylor (mugshot not available) and Edward F. Kiper, both with a suspended operator’s license. After further investigation, determined that Taylor and Kiper had arrived at the Hospital in a vehicle that was pulling a small trailer that had been confirmed to be stolen from Green County.