Donald Trump's original plan for retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor was to make him the U.S. ambassador to Germany. It wasn't long, however, before Macgregor's record of offensive rhetoric came to light: During Fox News appearances, the retired colonel peddled strange conspiracy theories about George Soros, criticized Europe for being welcoming toward "Muslim invaders," and spoke in support of using deadly force against those who try to immigrate to the United States illegally.