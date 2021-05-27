Table Hoppin': Chefs John Piccolo and Bill Brady to host wine dinner on Shrewsbury Street
An exciting collaborative dinner event with executive chefs John Piccolo and Bill Brady is scheduled for June 7 at Piccolo’s Restaurant, 157 Shrewsbury St., Worcester. Brady, owner of Brady’s, 37 Mechanic St., Leominster, and Piccolo together created a six-course dinner menu that will incorporate their unique cooking styles. Marcio Santos, chef at Piccolo’s Restaurant, will be in the back of the house with the host chefs. A “visiting chef” may join the group, according to Piccolo.www.worcestermag.com