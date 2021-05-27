Table Hoppin': Chefs John Piccolo and Bill Brady to host wine dinner on Shrewsbury Street

“This sweet and merry month of May. While Nature wontons in her time, and birds do sing and beasts do play, for pleasure of the joyful time.” — William Byrd. May has finally come around! The birds are chirping, the spring flowers are blooming, and life is starting to seem a little joyful day by day! The weather is beginning to come around as well, just in time for those morning walks in the sunshine! Last year at this time, we were in a situation where we didn't know what was going to happen. Now, things have taken a turn and we are finally seeing the light in what seems to be forever! Let's enjoy the days we have right now and appreciate all we have!