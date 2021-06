Fat City Gallery Director DJ Watkins curates art exhibits with a focus on the Gonzo era. Labeled as one of our country's top 100 party throwers and somebody who can, "sell shampoo to a bald man" Watkins created a solo exhibit for Axel Livingston, "It Never Got Weird Enough For Me". This is Axel's third show in the Roaring Fork Valley and will be up in the gallery until May 14th, 2021 with a closing party that night 5-10pm.