Woody Creek Tavern patio extension here to stay
Additional patio space served the Woody Creek Tavern well amid the pandemic and its new owners intend to keep the extra space intact even as COVID-19 restrictions dissipate. In May 2020, the state’s Liquor and Tobacco Enforcement Division allowed restaurants like the Woody Creek Tavern to apply for boundary extensions where customers could consume alcohol. The legislation, which was intended to be temporary, helped establishments that served alcohol accommodate more guests while still adhering to public health orders intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.www.aspendailynews.com