Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woody Creek, CO

Woody Creek Tavern patio extension here to stay

By Matthew Bennett, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
Aspen Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional patio space served the Woody Creek Tavern well amid the pandemic and its new owners intend to keep the extra space intact even as COVID-19 restrictions dissipate. In May 2020, the state’s Liquor and Tobacco Enforcement Division allowed restaurants like the Woody Creek Tavern to apply for boundary extensions where customers could consume alcohol. The legislation, which was intended to be temporary, helped establishments that served alcohol accommodate more guests while still adhering to public health orders intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

www.aspendailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woody Creek, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Aspen, CO
Lifestyle
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Food Drink#River#Station Restaurants#Cocktails#Office Space#Meeting Space#Bocc#The Woody Creek Tavern#The Daily News#Daily News#Extension#Upper River Road#Boundary Extensions#Establishments#Extra Space#Permanent Fixtures#Cp Burger#Covid 19 Restrictions#Commissioner Steve Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

A beautiful setting

As the snow melts and Aspen readies for summer, a big thank you to City Market for their upgrade this past year. Many will remember the beautiful spring blooms of the fruit trees several years ago, but the bears put an end to those and wear and tear had the structure around the parking in disrepair. Thanks to store manager John Hailey’s work with Misty Herman in the central office in Grand Junction, the present plan was developed and there is now a nice looking and functional structure.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, May 17

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, ­private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & ­Recorder’s Office report. On nearly an acre, this Willoughby Way home boasts riverfront views, a billiards room, six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 10,000 square feet. $31,000,000. Low. Basalt. This...
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Aspen, COaspenpublicradio.org

Skyrocketing Real Estate Prices Could Bring "Significant Cultural Change" To Aspen And Snowmass

Last year was unprecedented in a lot of ways. In Pitkin County, that meant record-breaking home prices and a huge volume of real estate sales that both have continued into this year. In April 2021 the average price for a single family home in downtown Aspen was $12.6 million. Jason Blevins, a journalist with the Colorado Sun, looked into the impact of the changing real estate market on mountain towns across the state. You can read his original reporting here, and read his conversation with Aspen Public Radio below.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Semple: Welcome to the boomtown

Just by looking around Aspen it seems we have ourselves a good old-fashioned boomtown on our hands right now. Real estate and construction are obviously the big driving factors, with a trickle-down effect adding financial buoyancy to just about every conceivable cottage industry. When I look at the exorbitant prices, I feel a bemused detachment from and indifference to the hundreds of millions of dollars. Nothing in Aspen surprises me anymore.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Shortsighted sale

Aspen’s sale of the Burlauf house seems to me to be shortsighted. Trees don’t live forever. In the long view, an ADU along the alley could probably work. Half a million profit into the fund? Seems like construction costs jump about a half a million every time you turn around. Speaking of construction, hasn’t there been quite a bit of it in that neighborhood of late? An LLC? They’re going to want to do construction. But why leave “inefficient” alone?
Aspen, COwildsnow.com

Adventure From Home Elks — Pyramid & Hayden Prep

The next installment of the Adventure From Home Series focuses on the Elk Mountains near Aspen, Colorado. Check out the first round, focused on the Tetons. I was excited to be introduced to this new-to-me range while connecting up with close friends living in the area. The Elk Mountains are...
Aspen, COAspen Times

Thanks, Aspen Fire Department, for making this mom’s day

A gigantic thank you to the for the beautiful Mother’s Day flowers — you made my day!. This thoughtful, kind and generous gesture makes me proud to be a member of the Aspen community. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Aspen occupancy recap: Winter ended strong, summer to set records

Reading between the lines of Aspen Skiing Co.’s latest occupancy report — which recapped April, the pandemic ski season at large and looked ahead to this summer — one message is apparent: Enjoy the peace and quiet while it lasts. A number of indicators suggest as much, starting with a...
Aspen, COAspen Times

Opposition to Ascendigo plan about appropriateness, not the nonprofit

This is in response to Dan Perl’s letter in support of the Ascendigo proposed location in Missouri Heights (“Let’s stand behind Ascendigo”). It saddens me that Mr. Perl has not read the many letters written by the Missouri Heights community in support of the Ascendigo mission and the mission of the many organizations that support those with disabilities. Many people who live in Missouri Heights work and volunteer at many of those wonderful organizations.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

What to do?

I read with chagrin the announcement by the Aspen Music Festival of their intention to limit seating on the Karetsky Lawn to 90 pods of four persons each at a performance cost of $25-$50 per. Has anyone discussed this with Mrs. Karetsky who so generously donated millions to the Music Associates of Aspen to ensure free public access to the music tent lawn?
Carbondale, COsoprissun.com

Scuttlebutt / Calendar – May 13, 2021

Aspen Art Museum’s “Teen Curators” exhibits are on display. Glenwood Spring High School presents “Everybody Has a Story to Tell,” a show curated by Annika Bucchin, through May 14. Meanwhile, Rifle Public Library shows Lily McCann-Klausz’s “What Does Gender Mean to You?” with additional submissions open through May 24. For more info, visit aspenartmuseum.org.
Snowmass, COAspen Times

Snowmass history: Clearing the way for development

As development cranked up at the soon-to-be Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area, the Aspen Illustrated News published a photo spread in May 1967 of the construction happening throughout town. This photo was published with the caption “Clearing for the commercial area (Snowmass Mall). John McBride, in charge of commercial development, expects 18 to 20 businesses to open at Snowmass next year. In the background, workmen begin the Janss lodge, the Wildwood.”
Pitkin County, COAspen Daily News

Open Space and Trail selection process under fire

The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners believe Open Space and Trails could have handled its lease recommendation process for the Glassier Open Space properties better, but vehemently denied any accusations of racism, nepotism or corruption within OST. “This process just really missed some i’s and t’s for me,” Board Chair...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

City report shows 2020 was a good year for Aspen air quality

Aspen has good air most of the year, and 2020 was actually better than both 2018 and 2019 in terms of number of healthy days. That’s according to the city of Aspen’s recently published Air Quality Report 2020, which “catalogs the air quality protection efforts ­taken by the city and its partners, outlines air quality and its importance and presents recommendations to withstand and combat negative air quality impacts now and into the future,” according to a city of Aspen press release.
Aspen, COAspen Times

We the People of the Roaring Fork Valley deserve cleaner air

Recently Mr. Will Hodges of 350 Colorado penned a guest commentary in The Aspen Times (“Gov. Polis threatens to veto bill giving teeth to his climate goals”), whereby Hodges is critical of Gov. Jared Polis who intends to veto SB-200, “The Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions — Increase Environmental Justice Act.”