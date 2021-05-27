Cancel
Congress & Courts

Wynn Resorts Founder Steve Wynn Faces Now Legal Trouble with the Department of Justice

By Erik Gibbs
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Steve Wynn, the founder and former head of Wynn Resorts stepped down from the company. He repeatedly asserted that he hadn’t done anything wrong, despite a number of individuals stepping forward to allegedly confirm his deviant behavior. That was a couple of years ago and Wynn has still been trying to shake free of the demons ever since. The Department of Justice (DOJ) just added a new demon, though, that will keep Wynn and his legal team busy for a while longer. The government agency asserts that Wynn must register as a foreign lobbyist or face legal action.

