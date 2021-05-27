Nick Lachey wins The Masked Singer

If you told me two years ago that The Masked Singer would still be airing — and thriving — as it wraps its fifth season on FOX, I wouldn't have believed you. It is an objectively bad television show, a trip into the uncanny that has all the trappings of a reality competition show (there are contestants, judges and an objective of sorts) but somehow never seems even a little real — from its fake audience to the incredible (as in "not credible") ways in which the judges still in Season 5 try to convince us that they actually think the secret identities of the singers are A-list celebrities, as if Barack Obama or Jennifer Lawrence would ever come within a country mile of the show. There doesn't appear to be any actual skill or strategy on display, and the show has never exactly figured out whether the competition is the singing or the guessing. Instead, The Masked Singer seems to justify its existence by producing just enough viral moments that either entertain, fascinate, or fit all too well into the zeitgeist of a world gone mad.