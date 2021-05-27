Italy's 'Cinema America Kids' Set to Open State-Of-The-Art Venue in September (EXCLUSIVE)

Pedro Almodóvar has wrapped production on his new feature, “Madres paralelas (Parallel Mothers),” which only started filming in March under strict COVID safety protocols. The film is notable for reuniting the Oscar winner with several of his longtime muses, including Penélope Cruz (their last movie together was 2019’s Cannes winner “Pain and Glory”) and Rossy de Palma (who got her acting start with three Almodóvar movies between 1987 and 1989 and last appeared in the director’s 2016 melodrama “Julieta”). Production company El Deseo celebrated the end of production by releasing first look photos from “Madres” and a behind-the-scenes video from the COVID safety set (see both below).