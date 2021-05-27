Cancel
Quick Fix: Fresh salmon makes this ceviche a winner

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS)
The Decatur Daily
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFresh salmon, lime juice and spices make up this easy ceviche dinner. It’s best to partially freeze the salmon for about 15 minutes before cutting it up for the ceviche. Also, rinse your knife in cold water between each cut of the salmon. These help you cut the salmon into neat cubes.

