Quick Fix: Fresh salmon makes this ceviche a winner

Marinated salmon, baked to perfection, tops a bed of fluffy white rice with some greens and root veggies to round it all out in this healthy, gorgeous salmon bowl recipe. A ponzu-based marinade seasoned with ginger and garlic imbues simple salmon filets with bold, complex flavors, while crisp carrots and beets offer crunch and color to this gorgeous, eat-the-rainbow salmon bowl recipe. Fluffy steamed white rice makes a tender bed for perfectly baked salmon—what could be simpler or more satisfying? Warm days and cold, this easy salmon bowl is a supper that makes everyone happy. The whole family will love to build their own bowls, too. Whether they’re adding extra salmon sauce, or leaving off the beets, everyone can make their own bowl exactly how they’d like it without making any extra work for the cook. That’s always a recipe for happiness at the dinner table!