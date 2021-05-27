Cancel
Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Buddy

By Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
Buddy is brand new to rescue and ISO a foster or forever home.
He is a waggy tail, happy 5 ish-year-old, copper-colored beagle mix boy that just loves to play.

Buddy is a friendly fellow that likes people and gets along well with other dogs.
He would love a fenced yard and a playful canine companion in his foster or forever home.

Toys, Buddy would probably love a few toys too!

Buddy has just finished with his vetting and is all ready for his foster or forever home.
He is working on house training and promises to try and be the best boy he can be!
If you are interested in fostering or adopting Buddy or another beagle in need send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You can read about beagles looking for their forever homes through this link to the
Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland Website .

This is a great time to consider fostering!

You can read more about fostering by visiting our website through this link Beagle Maryland under the tab Adoption & Fostering.

The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland's Dog Of The Week: Buddy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

