New York, stop abetting ICE
Three years ago this month, I found out just how risky the combination of being an immigrant and a Black woman in America and New York can really be. That summer, I spent months in a detention facility, prevented from taking care of my children — and missing dinners, bedtimes, appointments, holidays and more — all because a local police officer noticed my skin color and my Australian accent, and had federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents take me away.www.nydailynews.com