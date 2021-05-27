Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York, stop abetting ICE

By Dalila Yeend
NY Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago this month, I found out just how risky the combination of being an immigrant and a Black woman in America and New York can really be. That summer, I spent months in a detention facility, prevented from taking care of my children — and missing dinners, bedtimes, appointments, holidays and more — all because a local police officer noticed my skin color and my Australian accent, and had federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents take me away.

www.nydailynews.com
View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Batavia, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Detention#Legislature#Deportation#Immigration Enforcement#Police Custody#New York State Police#Law Officers#Police Violence#Australian#Ice#Another New Yorker#Black And Brown#The Justice Center#Immigration Officers#Black Woman#Law Enforcement#Handcuffs#Immigrants#Driving#Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York to let vac­ci­nated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said, speaking...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
New York City, NYMissoulian

Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant that prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.