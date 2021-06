On the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, Congress has made little progress in advancing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Clarence Cox III, former police chief for the Clayton County public school system near Atlanta and a former head of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, joined Cheddar to discuss the lack of progress on the issue, stating that, "it’s really pathetic that our Congress can’t deliver a bill and our president can’t motivate these folks to understand," especially following the January 6 attack on the Capitol. He noted that the country can’t just continue to send thoughts and prayers following police misconduct while making zero progress on reform.